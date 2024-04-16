ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. NSA Jake Sullivan postpones visit to India again

April 16, 2024 09:53 am | Updated 09:53 am IST

Due to ongoing events in the Middle East, NSA Sullivan has postponed his trip to India this week, U.S. Embassy said

The Hindu Bureau

(from left) U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. | Photo Credit: ANI

The U.S. National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan postponed his visit to India again on April 16.

Mr. Sullivan was due to visit Delhi in February for an annual meeting of the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) launched last year during National Security Adviser Ajit Doval’s visit to Washington. It got postponed to arrive this week.

Due to ongoing events in the Middle East, NSA Sullivan has postponed his trip to India this week, the U.S. Embassy spokesperson said.

“NSA Sullivan looks forward to holding the iCET annual review at the next earliest possible date and remains personally committed to advancing our deeply consequential and multifaceted partnership with India,” the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson said that the U.S. President Joe Biden looks forward to the next meeting of the Quad leaders.

“The President looks forward to the next meeting of the Quad leaders and continuing our efforts with India to deliver results for the American and Indian people, as well as our partners, in support of our shared vision for a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” the spokesperson said.

