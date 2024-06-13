U.S. NSA Jake Sullivan, Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell expected in New Delhi next week

After two previously cancelled trips to India earlier this year, it appears that U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is once again scheduled to visit New Delhi, with plans for a trip next week. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell confirmed on Wednesday that he would also be travelling to India with Mr. Sullivan.

Technology cooperation and the U.S.-India Initiative on Critical Emerging Technology (iCET) launched in January 2023 are expected to be high on the agenda for the visit. The iCET has been led so far by Mr. Sullivan and Ajit Doval, whose re-appointment as National Security Adviser was announced by the government on Thursday.

“We’ve worked assertively in technology. I’ll be with Jake Sullivan in India next week as we advance areas of coordination with India here,” Mr. Campbell said on Wednesday, during a discussion at the Stimson Centre, a Washington DC-based think tank.

“I think we feel very good about this [U.S.-India] partnership,” he said.

The Hindu approached the U.S. National Security Council (NSC) for the exact date of Mr. Sullivan’s visit, but did not get a confirmation of his schedule.

Other topics high in the bilateral agenda is the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), launched on the fringes of the G-20 Summit held in New Delhi last year. The corridor, which was conceived in part to compete with China’s Belt and Road Initiative is part of the White House’s Indo-Pacific strategy, but has run into trouble over the strife in West Asia, specifically the Israel-Hamas conflict and the frictions between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

The co-production of General Electric’s F414 jet engines is also expected to feature in the discussions. The project was announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to Washington DC in June 2023. Mr. Modi will be meeting U.S. President Joe Biden at the G-7 meeting in Italy on Friday. The two politicians spoke to each other on the phone last week when Mr. Biden called to congratulate Mr. Modi on being re-appointed Prime Minister following the general elections.

Responding to a question from a reporter on U.S. export controls acting as an impediment to technology cooperation, Mr. Campbell admitted that there are certain longstanding “practices and some steps” that are no longer relevant, and that the two countries would need to move beyond that to find new areas of cooperation.

“And I think that’s going to be one of the issues that National Security Adviser Sullivan will be talking to his Indian counterparts about,“ he said, adding that the U.S. wanted to take these steps to ensure that the momentum is “unmistakable”.

“And we are quite bullish on the U.S.-India relationship,” Mr. Campbell said.

Presumably, the U.S. charge that Indian agents were behind a plot to kill Khalistani separatist and American citizen Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York, will also be discussed during Mr. Sullivan’s visit. New Delhi has instituted a high-level probe to investigate the matter.

Asked by the travelling White House press corps, if Mr. Biden would raise the issue with Mr. Modi in Italy, Mr. Sullivan did not directly answer the question beyond saying the topic would continue to be discussed “at very senior levels”.

