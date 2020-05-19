U.S. national dies after falling from cycle

Hyderabad

19 May 2020 04:24 IST

A 42-year-old U.S. national was found dead on a hillock near here after he accident-ally fell while cycling, police said on Monday. A cross-terrain cycling enthusiast, he was staying in Hyderabad with his wife for over a year.

While he was cycling on Sunday, he fell and sustained head injuries and died, they said. After his wife complain-ed that he was not answering her phone calls and police tracked cell phone tower signals to locate him, a senior official said, adding that it was an accidental death. PTI

