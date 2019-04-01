The U.S. has ‘softened’ and modified its Zika virus alert for travellers to India, changing the status from “ongoing outbreak” to “current or past transmission but no current outbreak” after the Health Ministry intervened. “As of now, no cases are prevalent,” an ICMR official said.
U.S. modifies Zika advisory
New Delhi,
April 01, 2019 23:19 IST
