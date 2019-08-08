U.S. lawmakers’ letter flags CBI raids on Grover, Jaising

Expressing concern for the “shrinking space” in India for civil society, a group of 15 U.S. lawmakers has urged Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to raise the issue of CBI raids against prominent human rights lawyers Indira Jaising and Anand Grover.

‘Weaponisation’ of FCRA

In a letter dated August 7, the lawmakers, led by Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat, also asked the U.S. to prioritise human rights in its relationship with India and expressed concern over the Modi government’s “weaponization” of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).

“Because we value the U.S.-India strategic partnership, we are deeply troubled by recent actions by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government that threaten civil society and the critical advocacy of human rights lawyers and other non-governmental organizations,” the letter reads.

“Of special concern, both Mr. Grover and Ms. Jaising have held important positions at the United Nations (UN). The allegations target activities related to those UN positions, raising the specter of official interference with the critical independent role played by the UN and its experts,” the letter said.

The letter comes days before a Bombay High Court stay on “coercive actions” in the case is due to expire.

The group of lawmakers asked Secretary Pompeo to use this “limited window of time” before the stay expires on August 19 to “engage with the Government of India to advocate for scrupulous protection of the rights of these human rights defenders who are guardians of a healthy Indian civil society”.