U.S. issues Level 4 health alert, asks its citizens to leave India

The United States has issued a Level 4 Travel Health Notice and asked its citizens to leave India “as soon as it is safe to do so” in view of the escalating COVID-19 pandemic as it has restricted access to medical care. The highest level of advisory came in the backdrop of the announcement of oxygen-related support and medical assistance from the Joe Biden administration to India.

“New cases and deaths from COVID-19 have risen sharply throughout India to record levels. COVID-19 testing infrastructure is reportedly constrained in many locations. Hospitals are reporting shortages of supplies, oxygen, and beds for both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 related patients,” announced a “Health Alert” from the U.S. Department of State.

The advisory said access to medical care had become “severely limited in India due to the surge in COVID-19 cases” and urged U.S. citizens to opt for direct flights between India and the U.S. that were currently operating daily. The Level 4 Travel Advisory has urged U.S. citizens “not to travel to India” because of the pandemic.

