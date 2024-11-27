 />

November 27, 2024

U.S., India stronger when working together: Blinken

He meet Indian EAM S. Jaishankar on the sidelines of the G7 meeting in Italy

Published - November 27, 2024 10:29 am IST - Washington

PTI
Mr. Blinken met Mr. Jaishankar on the sidelines of the G7 meeting in Fiuggi, Italy

Mr. Blinken met Mr. Jaishankar on the sidelines of the G7 meeting in Fiuggi, Italy | Photo Credit: X/@SecBlinken

The United States and India are stronger when they work together, U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken has said.

On Tuesday (November 26, 2024), Mr. Blinken made the remarks in a post on X after meeting India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on the sidelines of the G7 meeting in Fiuggi, Italy.

"The U.S. and India are stronger when we are working together. Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar and I met today in Italy to discuss the importance of our continued close cooperation to promote global security and prosperity," Mr. Blinken said.

He also shared a picture from the meeting.

Mr. Jaishankar also posted about the meeting on X and said he discussed the state of the world and the India-U.S. partnership, which continues to move forward, with Mr. Blinken.

After the meeting, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said, "The United States desires to continue coordinating closely with India to address global security challenges." During the meeting, Mr. Blinken and Mr. Jaishankar affirmed the U.S. and India's enduring commitment to deepening bilateral ties, Miller said in a readout of the meeting.

