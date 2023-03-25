U.S. House’s India Caucus Leader Ro Khanna Criticises Rahul Disqualification

March 25, 2023 04:58 am | Updated 04:58 am IST

The new Co-Chair of the U.S. House of Representatives’ India Caucus, Indian American Congressman Ro Khanna, criticised, in strong terms, the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Parliament on Friday, saying it was a betrayal of Gandhian and Indian values.

“ The expulsion of Rahul Gandhi from parliament is a deep betrayal of Gandhian philosophy and India’s deepest values. This is not what my grandfather sacrificed years in jail for,” Mr Khanna said on Twitter, as he appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reverse the decision.

“ @narendramodi you have the power to reverse this decision for the the sake of Indian democracy,” he wrote, in contrast to a muted and ambiguous reaction from the State Department that cited “ judicial independence” and the “rule of law”.

Mr Gandhi has not yet appealed the decision of a Surat court convicting and sentencing him to two years in prison in a 2019 defamation case, which had resulted in the disqualification.

