U.S. hegemony must end: Russian ambassador

February 18, 2023 02:13 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - NEW DELHI

Energy and defence relations between India and Russia are accelerating at “unprecedented” levels, Moscow’s ambassador to India Denis Alipov said on Friday, noting that it was the western sanctions imposed against Russia in the aftermath of the launch of its attack against Ukraine that had brought India and Russia closer.

Speaking to state-controlled news channel Russia Today, days ahead of the first anniversary of the start of Russia’s war with Ukraine, the veteran diplomat demanded an end to what he described as the “hegemony” of the United States, saying that the western world order was increasingly becoming unattractive for many developing countries who are looking to the Global South and the East Asian region instead.

“India is a rapidly growing power and will play an ever-bigger role in global affairs. It is a respected nation and recognized for responsible and independent policies. It is pursuing justice in international affairs to ensure access of the Global South to natural, financial, and technological resources as a necessity for sustainable and successful development,” Mr. Alipov said.

‘Non-U.S. groupings key’

Emphasizing that the future of the developing world belongs to the “greater Eurasia partnership” which is supported by the Kremlin under Russian President Vladimir Putin, he argued in support of a free trade agreement that can connect India, Iran, and Russia. Mr. Alipov supported BRICS— a grouping of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa— and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) as groupings that can deliver development goals for their member nations.

“Cooperation under BRICS and SCO is based on equal and richly beneficial partnerships as well as a common desire for democracy in global affairs, the central role of the UN, and international law,” Mr. Alipov said. He explained a major normative divergence between Moscow and Washington DC by rejecting some of the defining features of global initiatives led by the West.

“We don’t accept the neo-colonial policy promoted by the western countries labelled as ‘rules-based order’ to camouflage the desire to retain a decisive say in global affairs, a rather cunning idea, I must admit,” argued Mr Alipov.

Critiquing the Quad

By questioning the idea of the “rules-based order”, the Russian ambassador also hit out at one of the key pillars of the Quad initiative where India is a participant alongside Japan, Australia, and the U.S. Obliquely referring to the Quad, Mr. Alipov explained that non-western countries are being roped in “to participate in the creation of those rules”.

“The hegemony of the U.S. must end. This notion is becoming more and more attractive for many countries and explains their desire to join the SCO and BRICS. Expansion of these organizations is only a matter of time,” he said.

Mr. Alipov was appointed as Moscow’s envoy to Delhi days after Mr. Putin launched the so-called “special military operation” against Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Since then, he has forcefully put forth the Kremlin’s point of view on multiple occasions.

