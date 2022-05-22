U.S. doesn’t single out India on human rights: NSA Sullivan

‘U.S. has found a way to pursue practical cooperation with countries’ ‘We’ll speak out when we see deviations from rule of law’

The United States doesn’t “single India out” on issues of human rights and ensuring fundamental freedoms, said American National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, speaking ahead of the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Joseph Biden to be held in Tokyo on the sidelines of the Quad summit.

During a briefing onboard the flight to Tokyo, Mr. Sullivan was asked by a reporter how the U.S. administration “balances” engaging economically with Mr. Modi, given what the reporter called accusations of “human rights abuses” and the alleged targeting of minorities.

“President Biden has been clear from the beginning of this administration that we’ll speak out when we see any form of departure from or deviation from basic principles, fundamental freedoms, human rights, the values of democratic institutions, and the rule of law,” Mr. Sullivan said. “That’s true for a range of countries. And, you know, we don’t single India out,” he added.

He also said that the U.S. had “found a way” to pursue practical cooperation with countries that were democratic and non-democratic, “while at the same time being clear and consistent of where American values lie”.

Asked about India and the U.S.’s differences over Russia, where India has abstained from all resolutions seeking to criticise the invasion in Ukraine, and continues economic and oil trade with Moscow, Mr. Sullivan said that would be part of the bilateral talks, stressing that he expects the talks to be “constructive and straightforward” as previous private exchanges between Mr. Biden and Mr. Modi have been while “talking through” all the issues on the bilateral agenda.