U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Sherman holds talks with Shringla

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday held extensive talks covering the situation in Afghanistan, cooperation under Quad framework and a range of other issues.

Mr. Sherman arrived here on Tuesday on a three-day visit, nearly two weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington.

"They discussed issues of regional interest, especially the evolving situation in Afghanistan, as well as developments at the UN. Reiterated commitment for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, including through continued cooperation under the Quad," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted after Shringla-Sherman talks. He said both sides took stock of bilateral issues ranging from COVID-19, security and defence, economic, climate and clean energy and people-to-people linkages.

"Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla held consultations with US Deputy Secretary of State @DeputySecState on taking forward the strategic partnership for global good as envisioned by PM @narendramodi and @POTUS @JoeBiden," Mr. Bagchi said in another tweet.