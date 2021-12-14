U.S. Defence Secretary condoles Rawat’s death

NEW DELHI

14 December 2021 02:42 IST

He conveyed his condolences in a telephonic conversation with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

U.S. Defence Secretary condoles CDS death

U.S. Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin expressed condolences over the demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash. He conveyed this in a telephonic conversation with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Appreciating the telephone call from Mr. Austin, Mr. Singh said, “Secretary Austin warmly recalled his meeting with Gen. Rawat during latter’s recent visit to U.S.”

