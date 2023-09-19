U.S. ‘deeply concerned’ over allegations by Canadian PM

September 19, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST

The U.S. has said that it is “deeply concerned” about the allegations referenced by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau regarding a potential link between agents of the Government of India and the murder of Canadian Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

A State Department spokesperson added that the administration of President Joe Biden remained “in regular contact with our Canadian partners [and] it is critical that Canada’s investigation proceed and the perpetrators be brought to justice”.

The State Department response comes a day after Mr. Trudeau said in the Canadian parliament that he had conveyed Ottowa’s concerns to Prime Minister Narendra Modi “personally and directly” and in “no uncertain terms” when the two leaders met on the sidelines of the recent G-20 Summit in India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.