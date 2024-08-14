ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. Consul General Mike Hankey meets Maharashtra Governor

Updated - August 14, 2024 01:41 pm IST

Published - August 14, 2024 12:52 pm IST - Mumbai

The meeting focused on enhancing economic and political cooperation, boosting trade and investment with American universities.

The Hindu Bureau

Consul General of the USA in Mumbai, Mike Hankey being greeted by Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday, August 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: X@maha_governor

The Consul General of the United States of America in Mumbai, Mike Hankey, met with Maharashtra Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday (August 13, 2024) to discuss various aspects of the India-U.S. relationship. 

The meeting focused on enhancing economic and political cooperation, boosting trade and investment, fostering academic collaboration with American universities, and advancing skill development initiatives.

In a gesture of cultural connection, Mr. Hankey began his conversation with the Governor in Tamil, reflecting on his time in Tamil Nadu three decades ago as part of a student exchange programme.

The meeting was also attended by key U.S. Consulate officials, including Political-Economic Chief Richa Bhala, Political Officer Ryan Mullen, and Political Advisor Priyanka Visaria-Nayak.

