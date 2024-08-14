U.S. Consul General Mike Hankey meets Maharashtra Governor

The Consul General of the United States of America in Mumbai, Mike Hankey, met with Maharashtra Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday (August 13, 2024) to discuss various aspects of the India-U.S. relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting focused on enhancing economic and political cooperation, boosting trade and investment, fostering academic collaboration with American universities, and advancing skill development initiatives.

In a gesture of cultural connection, Mr. Hankey began his conversation with the Governor in Tamil, reflecting on his time in Tamil Nadu three decades ago as part of a student exchange programme.

The meeting was also attended by key U.S. Consulate officials, including Political-Economic Chief Richa Bhala, Political Officer Ryan Mullen, and Political Advisor Priyanka Visaria-Nayak.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.