U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to visit India in March

The visit would be a springboard to add further dynamism to bilateral trade

January 18, 2023 06:56 am | Updated 06:56 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo attends a panel session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos from May 22 until May 26, 2022.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo attends a panel session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos from May 22 until May 26, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will visit India in March. Announcing the visit here on Tuesday, U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce Arun Venkataraman said that the visit would be a springboard to add further dynamism to bilateral trade.

The announcement by Mr. Venkataraman comes days after Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal visited Washington D.C. to meet with the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai for the 13 th India-U.S. Trade Policy Forum.

The visiting U.S. official said that the U.S. sees India as a “trusted partner” in the global supply chain and appreciated India’s role in the Indo-Pacific Economic Forum. Mr. Venkataraman said the issue of delay in issuance of visas was being dealt with at a fast pace and the State Department had done a “fantastic job” in dealing with delays in student visas.

