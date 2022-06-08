US commander meets Army chief; Held talks on ways to boost military cooperation
US Army's Pacific Commanding General Charles Flynn held talks with Army chief General Manoj Pande on Tuesday on ways to boost military cooperation.
General Flynn is on a visit to India.
"General Charles A. Flynn, Commanding General United States Army Pacific #USARPAC called on General Manoj Pande #COAS & discussed aspects of Bilateral Defence Cooperation," the Army said in a tweet.
General Flynn also met the Vice Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General BS Raju.
The two officers discussed various aspects of mutual interest, according to an official.
General Flynn's visit to India comes amid a geopolitical turmoil triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Officials said ways to expand the military cooperation between the two sides figured prominently at General Flynn's meetings in Delhi.
