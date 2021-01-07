U.S. Capitol breach | Modi terms protests in Washington ‘unlawful’

NEW DELHI

07 January 2021 20:15 IST

Congress party echoes similar sentiments; Left parties criticise the PM for campaigning for Mr. Trump’s re-election in 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called the protests in the U.S. capital “unlawful”. The transfer of power to the next administration should go ahead without any interference, he said.

Mr. Modi was one of the world leaders who had expressed their opinion on the developments. It was also echoed by the Congress party in India here after thousands of pro-Trump activists attacked and damaged Capitol Building.

“Distressed to see news about rioting and violence in Washington DC. Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue. The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests,” he said in his personal Twitter handle.

A similar comment was made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He said the U.S. is the “closest ally and neighbour” of Canada and the assault on U.S. legislative chambers had left the Canadians “distressed and saddened”.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the huge mob attack on the U.S. Congress was “disgraceful”. He observed, “The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power.”

They were joined by Scott Morrison, Australian Prime Minister. He said the visuals in the U.S. Congress were “very distressing”.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala called the incident “reprehensible”. He said, “We in the Indian National Congress believe that rulers are borne by the vote of the people and not by force. Use of force to subvert democracy is unacceptable and condemnable”.

Left criticises Modi

General secretary of the Communist Party of India D. Raja chose the occasion to remind Prime Minister Modi that he had travelled to Houston in 2019 to campaign for the re-election of President Donald Trump.

“Mr. Trump has been destroying pillars of democracy in the United States. He refused to accept the verdict and engineered this violence. It is ironical that our Prime Minister talked about a smooth transition of power when he attended Howdy Modi programme and campaigned for Mr Trump,” he said, adding that “subversion of democracy has become the character of right-wing leaders”.