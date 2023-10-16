U.S.-based minority advocacy groups blocked on X in India

October 16, 2023 05:13 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC) and Hindus for Human Rights (HfHR), two U.S.-based non-profits that frequently criticise Indian political leaders’ record on minority and caste rights issues in India, have had their accounts on X withheld in India, with the blocking taking place on Sunday. X is the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. A message on the platform says that their handles were suspended following a “legal demand”.

It is unclear who issued the order at this time. The Hindu has reached out to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for comment. The two non-profits’ Facebook pages continue to be accessible from India. While X is fighting a case in the Karnataka High Court on what it says is the Indian government’s excessive Internet blocking orders, it has largely complied with most blocking orders from the IT Ministry.

The IAMC and Hindus for Human Rights were not immediately available for comment. “The mighty Modi Rashtra is afraid of a tiny organization speaking truth to power,” the latter said in a post on X, adding that it would issue a longer statement on the blocking later.

ADVERTISEMENT

The New Delhi-based Internet Freedom Foundation hit out at the government’s methods. “Of late, we have seen an increase in the instances of entire accounts being blocked on Twitter in India,” the IFF said in a statement. “This is a disproportionate measure, and may be potentially unconstitutional. Further, in nearly all cases, copies of the blocking orders are not made available publicly or even to the owners of the Twitter account. This lack of transparency is illegal, and perpetuates an environment of zero accountability.”

The IAMC frequently shares reported instances of violations of Indian Muslims’ rights, such as incendiary speeches by politicians, violence against places of worship, and police abuses. HfHR has been one of the organisations advocating for an explicit prohibition of discrimination on the basis of caste, resulting in a Bill that was vetoed by the State (California) Governor, Gavin C. Newsom.

BJP leaders have reacted to IAMC and HfHR’s advocacy with accusations of foreign interference. For instance, Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani raised former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s “links” with HfHR during his U.S. visit, saying that the organisations receive funding from George Soros, the billionaire philanthropist whose progressive Open Societies Foundations has been a frequent target of the Indian right.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT