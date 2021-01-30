U.S. B-1B long range heavy bomber to make ‘fly-by’ at Aero India

NEW DELHI

It is considered the backbone of U.S. long-range bomber force.

A U.S. B-1B Lancer supersonic long range heavy bomber will perform a fly-by during the air display over the Yelahanka Air Force station in Bengaluru during Aero India next week.

“Among the highlights of the show, a B-1B Lancer heavy bomber, of the 28th Bomb Wing based out of Ellsworth Air Force base in South Dakota, will perform a ‘fly-by’,” the U.S. Consulate, Chennai, said in a statement on Friday.

The B-1B Lancer carries the largest conventional payload of both guided and unguided weapons in the U.S. Air Force and is considered the backbone of U.S. long-range bomber force.

At Aero India 2019, a US B-52 Stratofortress bomber assigned to the 23rd expeditionary bomb squadron had performed a fly-by during the inaugural flying from Andersen Air Force base in Guam.

“I am pleased to head this year’s U.S. delegation to Aero India to show our continued commitment to strengthening U.S.-India defence cooperation, in line with India’s status as a Major Defence Partner,” said Don Heflin, U.S. Chargé d’Affaires, in the statement.