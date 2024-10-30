GIFT a SubscriptionGift
U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti dances to ‘Tauba Tauba’ during Diwali celebrations

A video of Eric Garcetti dancing to the hit song from Vicky Kaushal’s movie ‘Bad Newz’ is now going viral on social media.

Updated - October 30, 2024 05:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti dances to ‘Tauba Tauba’. Photo: Screengrab/Twitter@ANI

U.S. Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti danced to the famous Hindi song ‘Tauba Tauba’ on Wednesday (October 30, 2024) during Diwali celebrations at the embassy in New Delhi. Dressed in a traditional kurta and pyjama, Mr. Garcetti embraced the festive spirit along with other performers. A video of him dancing to the hit song from Vicky Kaushal’s movie ‘Bad Newz’ is now going viral on social media.

At the same time, the crowd can also be heard applauding him as he danced to the song.

During the Diwali ceremony last year, Mr. Garcetti was seen dancing to the tunes of the famous Bollywood song ‘Chayya Chayya’.

Diwali celebration at White House

U.S. President Joe Biden on October 29, 2024, hosted a Diwali celebration at the White House that was attended by more than 600 eminent Indian Americans, including Congressmen, officials, and corporate executives, from across the country.

In a standing-only packed East Room of the White House, Biden said, “As President, I’ve been honoured to host the biggest Diwali receptions ever at the White House.

Mr. Biden, who lit the formal diya in the Blue Room of the White House, said the South Asian American community has enriched every part of American life. “That’s the truth. That is among the fastest-growing, most engaged communities in the country you are now,” he said.

“On this day in America, we think about that journey of light. Early in our nation’s founding, a generation before, diya (was) in the shadow of suspicion. Now is a time, Diwali is celebrated openly and proudly here in the White House. We also know today, we face an inflection point,” he said.

