ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. Ambassador calls on Congress chief Kharge

Published - September 03, 2024 10:56 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Mr. Garcetti’s visit to the Congress chief’s residence comes just days before Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s trip to the U.S. between September 8 and 10

The Hindu Bureau

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with United States Ambassador Eric Garcetti during a meeting, in New Delhi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Eric Garcetti, the Ambassador of United States to India, made a courtesy call on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday (September 3, 2024) at the latter’s official residence in New Delhi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ambassador was accompanied by Minister-Counselor of Political Affairs, Graham Mayer and Chief of Staff Lisa Brown.

Mr. Garcetti’s visit to the Congress chief’s residence comes just days before Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s trip to the U.S. between September 8 and 10.

Sharing photographs of the meeting on his ‘X’ handle, Mr. Kharge said India and the U.S. enjoy a comprehensive global strategic partnership covering almost all areas of human endeavour, driven by shared democratic values and he was delighted to share his thoughts on deepening of ties.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US