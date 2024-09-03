U.S. Ambassador calls on Congress chief Kharge

Eric Garcetti, the Ambassador of United States to India, made a courtesy call on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday (September 3, 2024) at the latter’s official residence in New Delhi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ambassador was accompanied by Minister-Counselor of Political Affairs, Graham Mayer and Chief of Staff Lisa Brown.

Mr. Garcetti’s visit to the Congress chief’s residence comes just days before Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s trip to the U.S. between September 8 and 10.

Sharing photographs of the meeting on his ‘X’ handle, Mr. Kharge said India and the U.S. enjoy a comprehensive global strategic partnership covering almost all areas of human endeavour, driven by shared democratic values and he was delighted to share his thoughts on deepening of ties.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.