U.S. Ambassador calls on Congress chief Kharge

Mr. Garcetti’s visit to the Congress chief’s residence comes just days before Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s trip to the U.S. between September 8 and 10

Published - September 03, 2024 10:56 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with United States Ambassador Eric Garcetti during a meeting, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with United States Ambassador Eric Garcetti during a meeting, in New Delhi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Eric Garcetti, the Ambassador of United States to India, made a courtesy call on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday (September 3, 2024) at the latter’s official residence in New Delhi.

The Ambassador was accompanied by Minister-Counselor of Political Affairs, Graham Mayer and Chief of Staff Lisa Brown.

Mr. Garcetti’s visit to the Congress chief’s residence comes just days before Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s trip to the U.S. between September 8 and 10.

Sharing photographs of the meeting on his ‘X’ handle, Mr. Kharge said India and the U.S. enjoy a comprehensive global strategic partnership covering almost all areas of human endeavour, driven by shared democratic values and he was delighted to share his thoughts on deepening of ties.

