Urdu poet Munawwar Rana passes away at 71

January 15, 2024 02:06 am | Updated 02:10 am IST - Lucknow

PTI

Munawwar Rana in 2014. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Renowned poet Munawwar Rana passed away at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow on January 14. He was 71.

He was suffering from throat cancer for a long time.

Mr. Munawwar Rana's daughter Sumaiya Rana told PTI that her father died at the hospital late on January 14 night and will be laid to rest on January 15.

The poet is survived by his wife, four daughters and a son.

"He was hospitalised for 14 to 15 days due to illness. He was first admitted to Medanta in Lucknow and then to SGPGI where he breathed his last around 11 pm today," Mr. Munawwar Rana's son Tabrez Rana told PTI.

Born in 1952 in Rae Bareli, Mr. Munawwar Rana was awarded the Gyanpeeth Award in 2014. His use of simple words in the poems made his works popular among the common people.

Mr. Munawwar Rana's poem Maa, which is considered one of his most famous works, has a special place in the world of Urdu literature.

Sharing a couplet from Mr. Munawwar Rana's poem, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, in a post on X, condoled the poet's demise.

"The demise of the country's renowned poet Munawwar Rana ji is extremely heart-wrenching. Wishing peace to the departed soul. Heartfelt tribute," Mr. Yadav wrote.

