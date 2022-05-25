Urban cleanliness survey launched with theme of ‘waste to wealth’ 

The survey was done in 4,355 cities and took 1.14 crore citizens’ feedback

A pile of garbage near the walls on which slogans Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in order to spread the importance of maintaining cleanliness in the city. | Photo Credit: AM FARUQUI

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry on Tuesday launched the annual sanitation survey of cities with the theme of ‘waste to wealth’.

The Swachh Survekshan 2023 under the Swachh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0 will be the eighth edition of the national survey of cleanliness in cities.

“Designed with the theme of ‘Waste to Wealth’ as its driving philosophy, SS 2023 is curated towards achieving circularity in waste management. The survey will give priority to the principle of 3Rs – Reduce, Recycle and Reuse,” the Ministry said in a statement.

Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Manoj Joshi said the survey was not just a tool for assessment but also for inspiration. He said the parameters of the survey had been designed to nudge cities to move forward and the focus would be on citizens’ feedback.

The 2022 edition of the survey had been completed and the results were being prepared, the Ministry said. The survey covered 4,355 cities and took 1.14 crore citizens’ feedback.