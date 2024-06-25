GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Urban Affairs Ministry to revamp affordable housing scheme

The PMAY (Urban), launched in 2015, has been given an extension till December 2024

Published - June 25, 2024 10:28 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said PMAY (Urban) would be revamped with new features based on learning from the past nine years. Image for representation purposes only. File

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said PMAY (Urban) would be revamped with new features based on learning from the past nine years. Image for representation purposes only. File | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), a scheme to enable affordable housing for the urban poor, would be revamped with new features based on learning from the past nine years since when it has been operational, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said on Tuesday.

The PMAY (Urban), launched in 2015, has been given an extension till December 2024. The mission aims to address urban housing shortage among the poor and middle-income groups, including slum dwellers, by ensuring a pucca house to all eligible urban households.

A senior official of the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said that the revamp would focus on ensuring that there are no delays on reaching out to beneficiaries who have signed up for the scheme.

The Ministry had also announced a scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment 2023-24 and 2022-23 and for improving and speeding up basic urban planning ecosystem in the cities by incentivising the States.

Both the schemes among other things also incentivised States for creating an enabling ecosystem for affordable housing for built up area up to 66 sq m through favourable bye-laws and adoption of enabling policy by the States.

Under the scheme, the States have reported that through the enabling provisions under their affordable housing policy, approximately 5,00,000 dwelling units have been constructed in the last four to five years in States like Gujarat, Haryana, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Uttar Pradesh, the official said.

During 2023-2024, as reported by States, approximately 44,000 dwelling units have been constructed in five States – Assam, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Haryana and Rajasthan.

Further, under urban planning reforms, projects for in-situ slum rehabilitation have also been incentivised. States of Gujrat and Odisha have done considerable work in this field.

