‘Uptick in foreign terrorists in J&K post Afghanistan situation’, says CRPF DG

While security agencies face increased challenges, number of terrorists in J&K remain under 200, he says

There has been an increase in the number of foreign terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir after the Afghanistan situation, Kuldiep Singh, Director General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), said on Thursday. The Taliban took over the reins of Afghanistan in August 2021.

Mr. Singh said challenges for security agencies have increased “after the Afghanistan” episode but the overall number of terrorists in J&K, which includes local and foreign terrorists, was under 200.

The outgoing DG who is set to hang up his boots on September 30, said the CRPF, which has the largest component in J&K, has its own intelligence wing to monitor the terror-related activities. After August 5, 2019, when Article 370 that gave special status to J&K was read down by Parliament, the number of stone throwing incidents had reduced, he said.

He, however, mentioned that there was an imminent threat of delivery of explosives by drones from Pakistan.

“We are moving towards peace; however, some incidents do take place like the killing of Bihari migrant workers but overall, there has been a reduction in number of incidents in J&K,” Mr. Singh said.

In the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) corridor, Chattisgarh remains a formidable challenge, he pointed out. “We have moved a proposal to set up a 30-bed hospital in Jagdalpur in Chattisgarh, the approval from Ministry should come soon,” Mr. Singh said.

Jagdalpur is around 300 kms from State Capital Raipur. The hospital will be beneficial for CRPF jawans injured in encounters with Maoists or in Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blasts.

Mr. Singh shared that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has constituted a committee to examine the causes of stress among Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel. CRPF has also taken several measures such as yoga, sessions with Bramhmakumaris and Art of Living classes to curb stress among the personnel, he added.

The officer noted that the CRPF protects 119 dignitaries and soon, an additional battalion (around 1,000 personnel) will be added to the VIP security duty.