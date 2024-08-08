Upset at Opposition’s ‘unruly conduct’, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar walks out of Rajya Sabha

Tempers ran high in the Rajya Sabha after Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar turned down the Opposition’s demand for a discussion on the disqualification of wrestler Vinesh Phogat from Olympics. In protest, the Opposition walked out. Within minutes, Mr. Dhankhar, accusing the Opposition of unruly conduct and of “repeatedly” challenging the Chair, also abruptly left the House.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trouble started within a few minutes after the House sat for the day. Leader of the Opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge stood up to raise Ms. Phogat’s disqualification and demanded to know “who is behind it”. Four members from the Trinamool Congress, the Congress, the AAP and the CPI had also given a notice under Rule 267, requiring suspension of the day’s business to discuss the “circumstances surrounding the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat”. There was a clamour in the Opposition benches to speak on the issue.

Trinamool MP pulled up

Angered by the Opposition’s conduct, especially Trinamool MP Derek O’Brien, he said, “You are shouting at the Chair. Your conduct is the ugliest in the House. I condemn your actions. Next time I will show you the door.” At this point, the Opposition walked out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Dhankhar said the Chair had been repeatedly challenged on various platforms. “These challenges are not directed at me; they are aimed at the Chair, implying that the person occupying it is unworthy. I have not received the support from the House that I ought to have. Despite my best efforts, I am disheartened... I have only one alternative. With a heavy heart, I find myself incapable of continuing to sit here for some time,” Mr. Dhankhar said before leaving the House. He also accused the Opposition of turning the House into a “centre of chaos”, and said this is an “affront to Indian democracy.”

Leader of the House and BJP president J.P. Nadda also slammed the Opposition parties, and said they did not have any solid issue and that was why they were running away from debate.

At 1.30 p.m., a group of Opposition leaders met Mr. Dhankhar in his chamber. According to sources, the Opposition told the Chairman that the House should be run by “rules and precedents”. At least one of the members who attended the meeting said that when the rules were not being followed, “what else can the Opposition do other than protest?”. “On July 29, five BJP MPs submitted a notice to discuss the tragedy of the flooding and deaths in an IAS coaching centre in Delhi. That discussion was allowed. But today, when a similar number of Opposition MPs wanted to raise an issue, we were disallowed,” one of the members who attended the meeting said.

The relationship between the Opposition and the Chairman has been tense for long, but has deteriorated further in the last few days. According to sources, 14 Opposition MPs signed a memorandum addressed to Mr. Dhankhar on August 5, criticising his decision to deny their demand for a debate on the functioning of the Home Ministry. In their letter, they called Mr. Dhankhar’s decision “completely unilateral and unprecedented.”

Mr. Dhankhar briefly returned to the Chair in the post-lunch session.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.