GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Upset at Opposition’s ‘unruly conduct’, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar walks out of Rajya Sabha

Opposition parties walk out after Dhankhar rejects their demand for discussion on Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification; Dhankhar says he is disheartened as the Opposition is ‘repeatedly’ challenging the Chair

Updated - August 08, 2024 09:44 pm IST

Published - August 08, 2024 09:17 pm IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar leaves his chair as Opposition MPs create a ruckus in the House on August 8, 2024.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar leaves his chair as Opposition MPs create a ruckus in the House on August 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Tempers ran high in the Rajya Sabha after Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar turned down the Opposition’s demand for a discussion on the disqualification of wrestler Vinesh Phogat from Olympics. In protest, the Opposition walked out. Within minutes, Mr. Dhankhar, accusing the Opposition of unruly conduct and of “repeatedly” challenging the Chair, also abruptly left the House.

The trouble started within a few minutes after the House sat for the day. Leader of the Opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge stood up to raise Ms. Phogat’s disqualification and demanded to know “who is behind it”. Four members from the Trinamool Congress, the Congress, the AAP and the CPI had also given a notice under Rule 267, requiring suspension of the day’s business to discuss the “circumstances surrounding the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat”. There was a clamour in the Opposition benches to speak on the issue. 

Trinamool MP pulled up

Angered by the Opposition’s conduct, especially Trinamool MP Derek O’Brien, he said, “You are shouting at the Chair. Your conduct is the ugliest in the House. I condemn your actions. Next time I will show you the door.” At this point, the Opposition walked out. 

Mr. Dhankhar said the Chair had been repeatedly challenged on various platforms. “These challenges are not directed at me; they are aimed at the Chair, implying that the person occupying it is unworthy. I have not received the support from the House that I ought to have. Despite my best efforts, I am disheartened... I have only one alternative. With a heavy heart, I find myself incapable of continuing to sit here for some time,” Mr. Dhankhar said before leaving the House. He also accused the Opposition of turning the House into a “centre of chaos”, and said this is an “affront to Indian democracy.” 

Leader of the House and BJP president J.P. Nadda also slammed the Opposition parties, and said they did not have any solid issue and that was why they were running away from debate. 

At 1.30 p.m., a group of Opposition leaders met Mr. Dhankhar in his chamber. According to sources, the Opposition told the Chairman that the House should be run by “rules and precedents”. At least one of the members who attended the meeting said that when the rules were not being followed, “what else can the Opposition do other than protest?”. “On July 29, five BJP MPs submitted a notice to discuss the tragedy of the flooding and deaths in an IAS coaching centre in Delhi. That discussion was allowed. But today, when a similar number of Opposition MPs wanted to raise an issue, we were disallowed,” one of the members who attended the meeting said. 

The relationship between the Opposition and the Chairman has been tense for long, but has deteriorated further in the last few days. According to sources, 14 Opposition MPs signed a memorandum addressed to Mr. Dhankhar on August 5, criticising his decision to deny their demand for a debate on the functioning of the Home Ministry. In their letter, they called Mr. Dhankhar’s decision “completely unilateral and unprecedented.” 

Mr. Dhankhar briefly returned to the Chair in the post-lunch session. 

Related Topics

Rajya Sabha / Parliament proceedings / parliament

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.