UPSC seeks candidates for 45 lateral entry posts in Ministries; Opposition cries foul

The Union Service Public Commission (UPSC) on Saturday (August 18, 2024) issued an advertisement to recruit 45 joint secretaries, directors, and deputy secretaries across 24 Central Ministries through lateral entry on contract basis or deputation, triggering allegations from Opposition leaders that the Centre was trying to bypass reservation policies.

The advertisement is for the posts of 10 joint secretaries and 35 directors/deputy secretaries. The posts are required to be filled by September 17.

Responding to the development, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP, which had “ripped apart the Constitution”, of launching a “double attack on reservation”. He asked if there was any reservation for the Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs) or the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in these lateral entry posts.

“As part of a well-planned conspiracy, the BJP is deliberately making such recruitments in jobs so that SC, ST, OBC categories can be kept away from reservation. Secondly, the reservation scam in the appointment of 69,000 assistant teachers in Uttar Pradesh has now been exposed by the High Court decision,” Mr. Kharge said in a post on X. He added that in March 2024, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi had written to the Prime Minister on the U.P. issue.

“It is necessary to fully implement the provisions of economic, social and political justice enshrined in the Constitution of India. That is why the Congress party is demanding caste census for social justice,” said Mr. Kharge.

Rights looted: RJD leader

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav also slammed the Centre, terming the exercise a “cruel joke” on the country’s reservation system and the Constitution.

“If these 45 posts were filled through the traditional civil services examination, nearly half of them (22-23) would be reserved for SC, ST, and OBC candidates. By opting for lateral entry system, the government is effectively denying these communities their rightful share in governance in a very systematic, planned and clever move,” he said in a post on X.

The RJD leader said that in the latest election, the Prime Minister and leaders of the BJP’s allies had claimed that no one could take away reservation from the marginalised, but their rights were now being looted from under their noses. “People will not forgive those undermining the rights of 90% of the population,” said Mr. Yadav, noting that lateral entry also affected EWS candidates adversely.

Varied sectors

The joint secretary positions are in domains ranging from emerging technologies, semi-conductors and electronics, environment policy and law, digital economy, fintech, cybersecurity, investment in economic affairs, shipping, science and technology, and economic/commercial/industrial under the Steel Ministry, to renewable energy, policy and plan, and the National Disaster Management Authority.

The posts of directors and deputy secretaries are vacant in departments related to climate change, forestry, integrated nutrients management, natural farming, rain-fed farming system, organic farming, urban water management, aviation management, chemicals and petrochemicals, commodity pricing, insolvency and bankruptcy, education laws, education technology, international law, finance, tax policy, manufacturing/auto, advanced chemical cell battery manufacturing for automobile sector, official languages, and one for digital media in the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

The government has asked “talented and motivated Indian nationals willing to contribute towards nation- building” to apply, in addition to leaving the applications open to State/UT officers and employees from public sector undertakings. The appointment will be on contract basis for applicants from the private sector; other applicants will be posted on deputation. The period of appointment is three years extendable to five years depending upon performance. Directly recruited Central government employees are not eligible for these posts.

Applicants for the post of joint secretary should have a minimum of 15 years experience in the relevant domain and aged between 40 and 55. Candidates for the director and deputy secretary posts should be in the age groups of 35-45 and 32-40 respectively.

The lateral recruitment for joint secretaries, directors and deputy secretaries in the Central government was introduced in 2018. According to a Lok Sabha reply dated July 24, so far 63 appointments have been made through lateral entry, of which 35 were from the private sector. Currently, 57 of these employees are still with their respective Ministries/departments.