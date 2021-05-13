UPSC prelim postponed to Oct 10

13 May 2021 14:13 IST

The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination which was scheduled to be held on June 27 has been postponed to October 10.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), in a statement released on Thursday said: “Due to the prevailing conditions caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Union Public Service Commission has deferred the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021, which was scheduled to be held on June 27, 2021. Now, this examination will be held on October 10, 2021.”

