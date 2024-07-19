ADVERTISEMENT

UPSC lodges criminal case against IAS trainee Puja Khedkar, issues show-cause notice

Updated - July 19, 2024 04:22 pm IST

Published - July 19, 2024 03:15 pm IST

The Commission said that a series of actions have been initiated against her which include criminal prosecution by filing a First Information Report

The Hindu Bureau

Puja Khedkar speaks to the media regarding the police interrogation at her residence, in Washim on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) said on July 19 that it has registered a criminal case against Puja Khedkar, a probationer Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and issued a show cause notice to cancel her candidature from Civil Services Examination-2022.

The Commission stated that it conducted “a detailed and thorough investigation in the misdemeanour of Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar, a provisionally recommended candidate of CSE-2022.”

“From this investigation, it has been revealed that she fraudulently availed attempts beyond the permissible limit under the Examination Rules by faking her identity by way of changing her name, her father’s & mother’s name, her photograph/ signature, her email ID, mobile number and address,” UPSC said in a statement.

It said that a series of actions have been initiated against her which include criminal prosecution by filing a First Information Report (FIR) with the Police Authorities and a Show Cause Notice (SCN) for cancellation of her candidature of CSE-2022, debarment from future examinations and selections, in accordance with the Rules of CSE-2022. 

“It is categorically stated that in fulfilling its Constitutional obligations, the UPSC stringently adheres to its Constitutional mandate, and conducts all its processes, including all examinations, with the highest possible order of due diligence without any compromise. The UPSC has ensured the sanctity and integrity of all its examination processes with the utmost fairness and strict observance of Rules.

The UPSC has deservedly earned the trust and credibility of a very high order from the public, especially the candidates. The Commission is unequivocally committed to ensure that such high order of trust and credibility remains intact and uncompromised,” the statement added.

The trainee IAS officer is under the scanner for abuse of power and privileges. On July 16, she was “immediately recalled” to the Mussoorie-based Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration with her current training in Maharashtra’s Washim district put on hold.

