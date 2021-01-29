UPSC exams: SC says it will not ask govt. to relax age limit of aspirants

However, the court asked what stopped the government from giving aspirants another chance to take the exam as a ‘one-time extension’.

The Supreme Court made it clear on Friday that it had no intention to ask the government to relax the age limit of 32 years in order to facilitate Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants have another crack at the elite services exam.

Several aspirants have approached the Supreme Court for another chance at the exam. They claim that the spread of COVID-19 infection and resultant lockdown hampered their preparations for the prelims held on October 4, 2020.

The government is against giving them another opportunity or any sort of relaxation in age, saying it would amount to extending differential treatment and have cascading consequences.

On Friday, a three-judge Bench led by Justice A.M. Khanwilkar assured the government that “we will not ask you to increase the age limit... For the time being, we are not asking you to relax the age limit”.

However, the court asked what stopped the government from giving aspirants another chance to take the exam as a “one-time extension”.

“You have to be a little persuasive... This has been done in the past. They are only asking for one more time. They are not asking to increase the age limit,” Justice Khanwilkar addressed Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, appearing for the government.

The court then posed two questions to the government.

“We want you to tell us how many times relaxation or one-time adjustment has been given in the past since UPSC has been constituted... Two, how many times attempts [at the exam] have been increased in the past... It was originally two, now six?” Justice Khanwilkar asked Mr. Raju.

Mr. Raju said there would be no need to answer the two questions if the court first heard out the government’s reasons.

“There is also substance in what we say,” Mr. Raju said

“If it [one-time adjustments or relaxation] has been done, it can be done now,” Justice Khanwilkar reacted.

The court asked the government to also clarify how many aspirants would benefit by the “one-time extension”.

Next hearing on Monday

The court scheduled the next hearing for Monday after Mr. Raju agreed to respond to the questions from the Bench.

On January 22, the government had, for the first time, told the court that it was “not agreeable” to give aspirants another crack at the exams to the elite civil services. The court had asked the government to make its stand clear in an affidavit by January 25.

The January 22 revelation from the government had come after weeks of telling the court that a decision to grant another chance for UPSC aspirants was under “active consideration”.

The petition filed by several UPSC aspirants, represented by advocate Anushree Prashit Kapadia, has sought another shot at the exams in view of “innumerable, inevitable circumstances suffered by them due to COVID-19 pandemic, which prevailed in the entire country during the crucial period of their preparation and even on the date of examination”.