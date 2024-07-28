UPSC | Credibility crisis

In 2026, it will be 100 years since the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), which was known as the Federal Public Service Commission pre-Independence, came into existence.

To ensure “unbiased recruitment to Civil Services as also for protection of service interests”, the Constituent Assembly saw the need to accord “autonomous status” to the Commission under Article 315 of the Constitution. The primary role of the UPSC is to conduct examinations for appointment to the services of the Union, including the coveted All India Services (AIS).

After trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar’s case came to the fore, questions are being raised about the UPSC’s method of selection of candidates. Ms. Khedkar allegedly forged identity documents and a people with benchmark disability (PwBD) certificate to secure the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), though service allocation is decided by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). The UPSC has registered a criminal case against Ms. Khedkar for “misrepresenting and falsifying facts to obtain extra attempts in CSE-2022, beyond the prescribed limit.” While Ms. Khedkar could bypass the UPSC’s gatekeeping by appearing in CSE 12 times, against nine attempts, there have been incidents when the UPSC detected malpractices by candidates. In 2021-22, eight cases of malpractices, which included suppression of information, submission of false information, fabricated documents, cheating and possession of mobile phones came to the notice of the Commission. The Commission’s action ranged from cancellation of candidature to debarment from future examinations for a period of 10 years.Social media is abuzz with several cases where the candidates appear to have misused caste, disability and even Economically Weaker Section (EWS) certificates to avail quota benefits and get into the services.

Bureaucrats, retired and serving have commented on the ongoing controversy.

Cases of fraud

Amitabh Kant, former NITI Aayog chief and India’s G-20 sherpa, wrote on July 20 on X, “Several cases of fraud through UPSC for entry to top Civil Services are being alleged. All such cases must be fully investigated and the sternest action taken. Selection on basis of competence and integrity should never get compromised.” Former Finance Secretary Arvind Mayaram wrote on X, “It is absolutely imperative to restore the rigour, transparency and credibility of the selection process…IAS selection must be the toughest and cleanest system.”

The UPSC, meanwhile has decided to revamp its examination system through technological solutions such as Aadhaar-based fingerprint authentication and facial recognition systems, and closed circuit television (CCTV) surveillance using artificial intelligence (AI).

The move followed widespread allegations of cheating in the NEET examination for medical college admissions. According to a parliamentary committee report, around 32.39 lakh candidates applied for examinations conducted by the UPSC in 2022-23. However, only 16.82 lakh candidates, (51.95 %) appeared. For the CSE 2022, out of the 11.35 lakh candidates who applied, only 5.73 lakh candidates (50.51%) appeared for the examination.

The report said that during the years 2017-18 and 2022-23, the UPSC collected ₹142.92 crore as examination fee from candidates, whereas it spent ₹922.82 crore to conduct examinations and interviews. Women, PwBD candidates and those belonging to Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe categories are exempted from payment of examination fee.

In 2015, an Expert Committee, chaired by B. S. Baswan, former Secretary, Ministry of Education, was constituted to comprehensively examine the various issues regarding CSE, which included high rate of absenteeism.

Though the Committee submitted its findings in 2017, the report is yet to be made public and the recommendations, which includes reduction of upper age limit and removal of an optional paper in the mains, to ensure a level playing field for all the aspirants are under consideration of the government.

At least nine committees, including the Baswan Committee, have been formed in the past to suggest reforms. In 1976, the Kothari Committee observed that the practice of “allocating candidates to different services before they join the Foundation Course, has not only no advantage, but leads to unhealthy rivalry and complexes.”

While the UPSC is reeling from allegations of malpractices, its chairperson Manoj Soni quit the post due to “personal reasons”, five years before his term ends in 2029. The government is yet to announce his replacement or acknowledge the resignation. Questioning the Government’s silence on the issue, the Congress party alleged that Mr. Soni has apparently been “nudged out” given the current controversy in which the Commission is involved. It is the first time in recent memory that the UPSC, also considered an instrument of growth and social change by lakhs of aspirants, is facing questions around its credibility.