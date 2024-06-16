The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 on June 16, across the country at various exam centres.

ADVERTISEMENT

The exam, which was earlier scheduled for May 26, was postponed to June 16 due to the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Find the UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2024 here

ADVERTISEMENT

The Civil Services Exam is conducted annually in three stages — preliminary, main, and interview — by the UPSC to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

Arrangements in place

With a several lakhs of candidates appearing for the examination across the country, various state transport departments have made arrangements for their smooth travel.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has announced that train services on Phase-III sections will be available from 6 am on Sunday. The Phase-III sections include trains running between Dilshad Garden-Shaheed Sthal, Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City, Mundka-Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Badarpur Border-Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh), Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar, Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden, and Dhansa Bus Stand-Dwarka.. The Namo Bharat train services will be available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kolkata Metro, beginning from 7 a.m., will operate 138 services (69 up and 69 down) instead of 130 services on the Dakshineswar-New Garia corridor (Blue Line), which runs across Kolkata from the North to the South.

Union Territories such as Puducherry will also be plying special buses to the examination centres.

The examination will be conducted in two sessions from 9.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m., and from 2.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. Candidates have been instructed to enter the examination halls before 9 a.m. for the morning session, and before 2 p.m. for the afternoon session.

ADVERTISEMENT

Key instructions

The answer key should be filled with black ballpoint pen only.

Bags, mobile phones, cameras, electronic watches and any other Bluetooth/IT devices will not be allowed in examination halls and centres.

Click here to read more instructions available on the UPSC website

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.