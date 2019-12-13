Uproar in Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha over Rahul Gandhi’s ‘rape in India’ remarks

The BJP on Friday launched a blistering attack in the Lok Sabha on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his reported rape remarks and sought his apology.

As soon as Speaker Om Birla paid tributes to the those who lost their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said several BJP members had given notices of adjournment against Mr. Gandhi’s remarks and they be allowed to speak.

Mr. Meghwal said Mr. Gandhi’s remarks in Jharkhand’s Godda district on Thursday were condemnable and he should apologise in the House.

Mr. Meghwal said there had been precedents where members have apologised in the Lok Sabha for remarks made outside the House.

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee said Gandhi had insulted women by making remarks that ‘Make in India’ had become “rape in India”. She said all men were not rapists.

There was commotion in the House as BJP members raised slogans seeking apology from Mr. Gandhi.

Meanwhile, in Rajya Sabha, soon after Congress leader Anand Sharma raised concerns about the disturbing situation in the Northeast during the Zero Hour, eminent classical dancer Sonal Mansingh raised a point of order on the reported remark.

Women MPs from the treasury benches were in the aisle terming the Congress leader’s remark against the dignity of women in the country.

Stating that the Congress leader in question was not a member of the upper house and his name cannot be taken, Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu ruled out the point of order and asked the nominated member to meet him after the House was adjourned.

He asked CPI leader Binoy Viswam to raise his Zero Hour mention, but the ruckus was created forcing the chair to adjourn the House till noon.

He said the House was not in order before adjourning the proceedings.