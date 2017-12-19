Upper House okays revised Companies Bill

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2017, which aims to strengthen corporate governance standards and help improve the ease of doing business in the country.

While the Congress supported the Bill, the former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said it was not an “unqualified” support. “We are passing the Bill. This is not unqualified support; there are issues and questions that need to be answered,” he said.

The Bill provides for more than 40 amendments to the Companies Act, 2013, which was passed during the previous UPA regime.

The Companies Act, 2013 has already been amended once under the present government.

Introducing the Bill, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs P.P. Chaudhary, said the latest legislation would help in simplifying procedures, make compliance easy and take stringent action against defaulting companies.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said CSR had become PSR or political social responsibility, especially for the public sector units.

Mr. Chidambaram posed three questions to government: “Why are you taking power to prescribe another number when Director Identification Number is a number. Why do you need another number? What is the idea?”