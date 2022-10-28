Uplinking for satellites to be deregulated in new guidelines: I&B Secretary

The the move would make India an uplinking hub for neighbouring countries, says Apurva Chandra

Devesh K. Pandey NEW DELHI:
October 28, 2022 16:43 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

 I&B Secretary, Apurva Chandra. File photo | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

ADVERTISEMENT

Information & Broadcasting (I&B) Secretary Apurva Chandra on Friday said the Ministry would deregulate uplinking for satellites in the new Uplinking-Downlinking Guidelines slated to be released soon.

Speaking at the India Space Congress 2022, Mr. Chandra said the move would make India an uplinking hub for neighbouring countries.

He said broadcasting channels in the country used 592 foreign satellites and 366 Indian satellites for uplinking and downlinking and “$102 million has been paid as remittance to foreign satellite companies. If we are to have more Indian satellites, the foreign remittance will be far less and will provide a great opportunity to Indian satellite companies.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read
State governments cannot enter into broadcasting on their own: I&B Ministry

Stating that SatCom was a key player in broadband, the I&B Secretary said: “LEO satellites are used for broadcasting and satellite communications will be critical to expand broadcasting either through broadband or data. Cost effectiveness will be key to the success of satellite communication.”

The India Space Congress 2022 is supported by ISRO, In-SPACe, NCIL, Department of Telecommunications, Dept of Space and NITI Aayog, said SIA-India (a non-profit association) statement.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The association represents satellite operators, satellite systems, launch vehicles and ground and terminal equipment manufacturers and application solutions providers to the government, regulators, policymakers, and domestic and international standards bodies.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
India
television industry
satellite and cable service
laws
computing and information technology

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app