Updated accessibility guidelines notified 

Image used for representative purpose only | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry this week notified the revised accessibility guidelines and standards for public buildings and spaces, superseding the earlier set of rules.

The Harmonised Guidelines and Standards for Universal Accessibility in India 2021 were notified by the Ministry on Tuesday, replacing the Harmonised Guidelines 2016. Under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, the Central government is required to formulate accessibility standards for physical environment. The Ministry said, in its notification, that it had reviewed the 2016 guidelines in consultation with stakeholders and the Chief Commissioner for PwD and issued the 2021 guidelines to all States and Union Territories.

The 2021 guidelines were drafted by a team of the Indian Institute of Technology-Roorkee and the National Institute of Urban Affairs, a think tank under the Ministry. The guidelines cover the standards for items like ramps and grab rails, as well as guidance for issuing tenders and planning projects with accessibility in mind.