ADVERTISEMENT

You can now change address on Aadhaar card with head of family’s approval

January 03, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The head of family receives an SMS after the applicant pays ₹50, and has to go on the UIDAI website to validate the request. 

The Hindu Bureau

The applicant should submit a proof of their relationship, like ration card or marriage certificate. | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) announced on January 3, 2023 that residents would once again be able to change their address on Aadhaar card by having the “head of family” endorse their request. Anyone above the age of 18 can act as a head of family, and can update the address on the card for a relative he/she lives with, by providing a proof of their relationship, such as marriage certificate, passport, birth certificate, or ration card. 

The head of family receives an SMS after the applicant pays ₹50, and has to go on the UIDAI website to validate the request. 

In the past, the UIDAI allowed any resident to request an address validation letter. Following this, a secret code was sent by post to the endorser, who would then be able to get the applicant’s request for address change processed. This feature, which did not require a proof of relationship document, was discontinued in 2021.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US