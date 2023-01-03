You can now change address on Aadhaar card with head of family’s approval

January 03, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) announced on January 3, 2023 that residents would once again be able to change their address on Aadhaar card by having the “head of family” endorse their request. Anyone above the age of 18 can act as a head of family, and can update the address on the card for a relative he/she lives with, by providing a proof of their relationship, such as marriage certificate, passport, birth certificate, or ration card.

The head of family receives an SMS after the applicant pays ₹50, and has to go on the UIDAI website to validate the request.

In the past, the UIDAI allowed any resident to request an address validation letter. Following this, a secret code was sent by post to the endorser, who would then be able to get the applicant’s request for address change processed. This feature, which did not require a proof of relationship document, was discontinued in 2021.