UPA took decision on buying two VVIP planes: Govt. sources

NDA-1 and 2 merely brought their decision to a logical conclusion, they say

Procurement of two VVIP planes was started under the UPA regime, said government sources after Congress leader Rahul Gandi raked the issue of “luxury planes worth ₹8,000 crore” for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The sources said the UPA held 10 meetings over a span of a year to decide on the acquisition of the two VVIP planes between 2011 and 2012 and the NDA-1 and 2 merely brought their decision to a logical conclusion.

“The process of acquisition of two new aircraft for the travel of VVIPs commenced in 2011 when upon the direction of the Group of Ministers (GoM), a meeting of Committee of Secretaries (CoS) was held wherein it was decided that an Inter-Ministerial Group (IMG) would examine the available options for long-term arrangement of VVIP aircraft,” sources said.

Following which, an Inter-Ministerial Group (IMG) coordinated by the Cabinet Secretariat was set up to decide on acquisition, management and utilisation of the aircraft.

The IMG also considered two options before it — either convert an existing B777 ER or use one of the new ones ordered by Air India.

According to sources, the Cabinet Secretariat recommended transfer of the aircraft to the Indian Air Force as early as August, 2013.

The first of the two Boeing 737 ERs arrived on October 1 after undergoing retrofitment in the U.S. for two years. The second plane is likely to arrive later this month.