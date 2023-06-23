UPA govt was involved in scams worth ₹12 lakh crore, alleges Amit Shah

June 23, 2023 01:18 pm | Updated 01:18 pm IST - Jammu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Modi government has laid a strong foundation for eradication of corruption from the country, while the previous UPA government was involved in "scams" worth ₹12 lakh crore.

He also launched a scathing attack on the National Conference, PDP and Congress and asked who will take responsibility for the death of 42,000 people due to terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Modi replaced the UPA government which was involved in scams worth Rs 12 lakh crore. The prime minister has laid the strong foundation for a corruption-free India,” Mr. Shah said addressing a public rally in Jammu.

“Three families ruled Jammu and Kashmir for decades together and there was no development due to Article 370. As many as 42,000 people died due to terrorism and they are saying we should have kept Article 370 safeguarded,” Mr. Shah said.

The Home Minister said he wanted to ask NC president Farooq Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti who is responsible for the death of 42,000 people because they were in power at that time.

“Under Modi, the noose around terrorism was tightened,” he asserted.

