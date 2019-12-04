U.P. violence accused denied bail

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday dismissed the bail application of an accused in last year’s violence in Bulandshahr, where a mob shot dead a police inspector.

While dismissing accused Lokendra’s bail plea, Justice Yashwant Varma observed, “The incident shows that the authority of the State itself was challenged and the deceased, a police officer, mercilessly killed.”

In December 2018, a mob attacked the police after some cattle carcasses were found in Bulandshahr’s Siyana tehsil.

Police Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was pulled out from his vehicle and shot dead. Another man, believed to be part of the mob, was also killed in the violence.