Up to 28,458 Indians, including students, died abroad in three years: RTI

Up to 28,458 Indians have died abroad in the past three years, a Right to Information (RTI) reply given by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) states.

According to the reply, 24,278 Indians died of natural causes, 1,622 in accidents, 686 due to occupational hazards, 1,736 from suicide, and 136 from violence and murder.

“Some of which [deaths] pertain to Indian students,” Praveen Kumar Munjal, Chief Public Information Officer, MEA has stated, replying to an RTI filed by activist Dr. Vivek Pandey.

The Diaspora Engagement Division of the MEA said that most of the deaths of Indians residing abroad were caused by natural causes. Some deaths were reported due to traffic accidents, occupational hazards, violence, and suicides.

While the RTI asks for details of total number of Indian students who died abroad in last five years till date, as well as country and year wise details of the deaths, they have not been provided.

The MEA also did not reply to the details of total number of ill students and those who had requested MEA to bring them back to India in case of medical emergency in the last five years till date.

Also the details on amount of money spent by the Indian government to bring back students who are in any kind of medical emergency in last five years was not provided.

In 2024, eleven Indian and Indian-origin students died due to shooting, kidnappings, suicides and so on. In January earlier this year, Vivek Saini (25), an Indian student was killed in Georgia. Mr. Saini was a Master’s student and working at a convenience store in West Georgia. A drug addict attacked him with a hammer up to fifty times. Two Indian students around the same time were found dead, reportedly due to Fentanyl overdose in their Connecticut home.

“I urge the government to take immediate action to protect our citizens abroad. We need to establish robust support systems, including mental health resources, emergency assistance and better co-ordination with foreign governments. The MEA must prioritise safety and well-being of Indians abroad by enhancing consular services, increasing awareness about local laws and safety protocols, and providing timely assistance in emergencies,” Dr. Pandey told The Hindu.

