U.P. stampede: CM Adityanath likely to visit Hathras today; condolences pour in

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to visit Hathras on July 3 where a stampede at a religious congregation killed 116 people, a senior government official said.

Speaking to reporters at his residence on July 2, Mr. Adityanath said, “Our government will get to the bottom of this incident and give appropriate punishment to the conspirators and those responsible. The State government is investigating this entire incident. We will see whether it is an accident or a conspiracy.” He also slammed the political parties doing politics over the tragic incident and said, “Doing politics on such an incident is extremely unfortunate and condemnable. This is the time to heal the wounds of the victims, to sympathise with the victims. The government is sensitive in this matter and no culprit will be spared.” The Chief Minister said that whoever is found guilty will not be spared.

At least 116 people died and over 200 injured in a stampede at a religious event in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh on July 2.

The incident occurred during a ‘satsang’ (prayer meeting) organised by self-styled godman Narayan Sakar Hari in Fulrai village under the Sikandrarau police station area of Hathras district, which was reportedly attended by over one lakh people, mostly women.

Condolences pour in; PM Modi says all help would be provided

PM Modi expressed his condolences during his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address in Lok Sabha. The Prime Minister said he had received tragic news of people dying in the stampede in Hathras and the administration was engaged in relief and rescue efforts. He said all necessary help will be provided to victims. The Prime Minister also expressed his condolences over the deaths in the tragedy and wished speedy recovery to the injured.

T.N. Governor, CM express anguish over Hathras stampede

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expressed anguish over the Hathras stampede. The CM expressed solidarity with the affected. On the Raj Bhavan’s official ‘X’ handle, Mr. Ravi said: “Deeply anguished by the tragic loss of precious lives in the unfortunate stampede at Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.” “My deepest condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.” The CM said he was deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the incident.

Leader of the Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami, also condoled the loss of lives. Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy expressed shock and grief over the death of several persons in the stampede.

Kerala CM expresses condolences

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims who lost their lives in the tragic stampede, saying he was deeply saddened by the incident.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic stampede in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, which resulted in several deaths. This incident at a crowded religious event highlights the critical importance of ensuring safety at public gatherings. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families and friends of the victims,” Mr. Vijayan said in a post on X.

Jharkhand CM, Governor condole loss of lives

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren condoled the loss of lives in a stampede in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras. “Got sad news about the untimely death of many people in a stampede during a Satsang in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras. My condolences are with the bereaved families. I pray to God for peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery of the injured,” Mr. Soren posted on X.

Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan also mourned the deaths.

Envoys mourn loss of lives in Hathras stampede

German, Chinese and French envoys mourned the loss of lives and extended condolences to the victims’ families. German envoy Ackermann in a post on X offered condolences to the families that lost their loved ones in the stampede and said he was deeply saddened about the tragic incident.

Later on July 2 night, the Chinese ambassador also took to X to mourn the loss of lives in the incident. French Ambassador Thierry Mathou also posted a message on X, which has been reposted by the French Embassy in India.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of lives following the tragic stampede in Uttar Pradesh’s #Hathras district. France expresses its deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the victims and wishes the injured a speedy recovery,” the envoy wrote on X.

Singapore High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong expressed his condolences to the victims of stampede in Hathras.

Israeli Ambassador Naor Gilon also echoed the sentiments expressed by the other envoys, even as External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in a post on X said he was deeply distressed by the tragic incident.

Political leaders call for probe

Many leaders across political parties on July 2 demanded a probe of the incident that killed at least 116 people. Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha expressed condolences and said, “Deeply saddened by the tragic stampede in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh in which more than 100 people have lost their lives and several others have been injured. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Praying for the swift recovery of the injured.” Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also expressed grief over the stampede accident.

Earlier, Union Minister Rajnath Singh and Biju Janata Dal President Naveen Patnaik also conveyed their sorrow regarding the incident.

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi said that an investigation should be carried out to find the cause of the incident and proper treatment should be given to the injured.

“Government should help people sensitively”: Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said that the government should help the people sensitively. ”The government should help people sensitively. I offer my condolences to all the families who have lost their loved ones,” Mr. Gandhi said.

Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav questioned the government over the preparations when it was aware that there would be a large gathering at an event. “We got this information when we were in the Parliament. The question is what was the government doing when such an incident took place? So many people have lost their lives. It is sad that if the government knew there would be a large gathering at an event, what would they do for their safety? They are responsible for this. Help should be provided to the families of the deceased. I hope that the government will ensure the best treatment for the injured,” Mr. Yadav said.

Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy offered condolences to the bereaved families. Taking to the microblogging site, Mr. Kumaraswamy said on X, “The news of the tragic clash near Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, resulting in the deaths of more than 87 people, has deeply saddened me. May eternal peace be granted to the souls of the deceased, and may God give strength to their families to bear this grief. I hope the injured recover swiftly.