U.P. Shia Waqf Board to request for 5-acre land if Sunni board rejects it

The Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board Wednesday said it would ask the government to give it the five-acre plot that the Supreme Court said should be allotted for building a mosque, if the the Sunni board rejects the offer.
But the Shia board will use the land for setting up a hospital and not a mosque, its chairman Waseem Rizvi said.
He added that the board will not approach the court but would request the government for the land.
The five-judge had dismissed the claim of the Shia board — one of the main parties in the Ayodhya case —to the disputed site.
The Supreme Court ruled in its November 9 judgment that muslims should be given an alternative five-acre site elsewhere in Ayodhya to build a mosque to replace the one demolished in 1992.
