U.P. Shia Waqf Board to request for 5-acre land if Sunni board rejects is

UP Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi. Photo: upshiacwb.org  

The land will be used for setting up a hospital and not a mosque, the Shia Waqf Board said.

The Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board Wednesday said it would ask the government to give it the five-acre plot that the Supreme Court said should be allotted for building a mosque, if the the Sunni board rejects the offer.

But the Shia board will use the land for setting up a hospital and not a mosque, its chairman Waseem Rizvi said.

He added that the board will not approach the court but would request the government for the land.

The five-judge had dismissed the claim of the Shia board — one of the main parties in the Ayodhya case —to the disputed site.

The Supreme Court ruled in its November 9 judgment that muslims should be given an alternative five-acre site elsewhere in Ayodhya to build a mosque to replace the one demolished in 1992.

