U.P. police deny conversions

The Uttar Pradesh police have denied religious conversion at a British-era church in Maharajganj district, where activists of the Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV) disrupted a prayer meeting attended by the local people and a few foreigners on Friday.

The HYV members allegedly misbehaved with the foreigners, accusing them of proselytising.

The HYV members accused the pastor of the church and the nine foreign nationals present of enticing poor local people to convert to Christianity.

After the HYV members complained to the police, a team led by Anand Kumar Gupta, station house officer of the Kothibhar police station, reached the Dathauli church in Maharajganj with his team.

‘Lure of money’

Pappu Puri, district convener, HYV, said his men reached the church after they received information that “Christian missionaries” were trying to convert some poor Hindus with the lure of money. “They were diverting these poor and illiterate people of our society towards the Christian faith,” Mr. Puri said, adding they had received similar complaints in the past as well.

Reports said HYV members allegedly forced those present in the church to chant slogans of “Jai Sri Ram” and misbehaved with women.

Following the complaint, police halted prayer services.

Yohannan Adam, the pastor of the church, however, denied the charges, terming them “baseless.” “We prayed. Nothing else was done,” he said.

After an inquiry, however, the police said the foreign nationals and scores of local people had voluntarily gathered at the church for prayers and not for any other activity.

“We found there was no religious conversion taking place or any such programme being organised. A prayer service was being held,” Superintendent of Police Pramod Kumar said on Saturday.

Notice issued

The police have, however, issued notice to the organisers of the prayer for holding the programme without informing authorities.

Mr. Kumar said it was necessary to seek the approval from the point of view of security, as foreign nationals were involved.

Of the nine foreigners, six are Americans and three are citizens of Ukraine. They were travelling on a tourist visa, the police said.

After some questioning and verification of their documents, the foreigners were released.

The U.S. Embassy said it was aware of the incident through news reports.

“The protection of American citizens overseas is our highest priority. Due to privacy concerns we cannot say anything more at this time,” a U.S. Embassy spokesperson said.