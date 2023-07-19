U.P. Police continue to question Pakistani national Seema Haider

July 19, 2023 04:51 am | Updated 04:51 am IST - Lucknow:

The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of the Uttar Pradesh Police continued to question Pakistani citizen Seema Haider and her Indian husband Sachin Meena at an undisclosed location in Noida on Tuesday. The questioning is for the second consecutive day in which officials from the Central intelligence agencies also took part.

U.P. Police and Central agencies are trying to extract minutest details from Ms. Haider about her route of travel from Karachi to Greater Noida. The duo was picked in the morning from their house in Greater Noida’s Rabupura. On Monday also, the U.P. ATS questioned them at the ATS office and then dropped them home late at night.

The ATS team is also probing the Pakistani national on the basis of evidence such as her mobile phone, SIM cards which is in her poccession. It is reportedly said some of the relatives of Ms. Haider are in the Pakistani Army, hence agencies are looking at the security angle.

The Pakistani national entered India along with her four children on a bus from Nepal in May in order to live with her partner Sachin Meena, who lives in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida. The duo got in touch through PUBG, a online gaming application. On July 4, Ms. Haider was arrested by the U.P. Police for entering India illegally on a tip-off from a lawyer who was hired by the duo for registering their marriage. Mr. Meena was held for sheltering illegal immigrants. However, both were granted bail by a local court on July 7 and have been living together in Greater Noida.