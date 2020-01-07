U.P. Police bust human trafficking ring in Bulandshahr

The Uttar Pradesh Police busted a human trafficking ring in Bulandshahr and rescued a minor girl who was allegedly being sold for marriage in the Ahmedgarh area of the district. Seven persons, including two women, have been arrested, police said.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the 16-year-old, who hails from a village near Ranchi, Jharkhand, was being sold by her aunt at the Naurangabad village for ₹75,000 to a family from Khurja. “The police team raided the house of Savitri, after a tip-off that a girl is being sold. We found the girl locked in a room. She was shivering with fear,” said Harendra Kumar, Superintendent of Police (Rural), Bulandshahr.

Serving as hubs

Denying local reports that men were bidding for the girl, Suresh Kumar, Circle Officer, Shikarpur, said the girl’s step-aunt Kalawati brought her to the village to sell her to a family looking for a bride. “People usually consider Haryana as the hub of such marriages but we do get to see such cases in western Uttar Pradesh as well. Here too the sex ratio is poor and rural unemployment is widespread but gets covered because districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh fare better,” he said.

The FIR said wedding material such as a sari and a vanity kit was recovered from the spot. “Prima facie, Kalawati, who hails from Ranchi, made use of the poor financial condition of the girl, who had lost her mother, and was allegedly sold by her stepmother to Kalawati. She brought her to Bulandshahr to strike a deal,” said Mr. Kumar.

IPC, POCSO

Seven persons have been booked under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 366A (procuring a minor girl), 370 (trafficking), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 81, 84 and 87 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2015.

Mr. Kumar said that, after a medical examination, the girl was produced before a Magistrate and was taken to the District Child Welfare Committee (DCWC) for counselling. “Efforts are being made to send her back to her native place and she would be rehabilitated with the help of the CWC,” added Mr. Kumar. “The role of Kalawati is being further investigated to see whether she was part of a bigger gang operating in the area,” the police official said.