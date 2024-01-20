51 parking spots, drone surveillance for consecration

January 20, 2024 10:26 pm | Updated January 21, 2024 12:22 am IST - Lucknow

The local administration has designated 51 parking spots in Ayodhya, with a capacity of 22,825 vehicles, for the consecration ceremony on Monday. Special parking provisions have been made for VVIPs, VIPs, and other guests.

The designated locations include five spots on Ram Path, four on Dharma Path Marg, one on Bhakti Marg and five on Parikrama Marg.

Six parking spaces on Ram Path and Bhakti Path have been reserved for the vehicles of VVIP guests. Over 1,225 vehicles of VVIP guests can be parked there. Stringent security measures, including drone surveillance, have been implemented at these parking facilities.

The State is anticipating a daily footfall of 2.2 million devotees in Ayodhya following the consecration ceremony.

The administration is planning to make incense sticks from the flowers offered by devotees to deities, hoping to generate employment opportunities for women working in self-help groups in the district.

Nine tonnes of floral waste from temples in Ayodhya is expected to be recycled daily after Monday. “In an innovative effort to maintain cleanliness within temple premises, the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation has embarked on a project to produce incense sticks through the processing of flowers offered in all Ayodhya Dham temples. Even after the conclusion of the Pran Pratistha programme, the Municipal Corporation will continue to create incense sticks from the flowers,” the Uttar Pradesh government said on Saturday.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between Phool, a company, and the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation for the collection and recycling.

